Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 8.4%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 861,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 329,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.