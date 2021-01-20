Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 8.4%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 861,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 329,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

