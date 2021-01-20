Arionum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Arionum has a total market cap of $55,132.25 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,583.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.35 or 0.03734025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00415844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.27 or 0.01400301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00554222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00435073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00273476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021914 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

