Arionum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $55,413.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,743.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.95 or 0.03839437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00419798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.14 or 0.01402101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00558556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00429189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00272625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022391 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

