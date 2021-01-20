Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.98 Million in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. SINA makes up about 3.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of SINA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SINA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SINA by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. SINA Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

