Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $16.06 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,058,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 24.3% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.