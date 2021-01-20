Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.34

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $320.34 and last traded at $314.45, with a volume of 397739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,234 shares of company stock worth $91,092,530. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.