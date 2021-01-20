Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.10

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.10 and last traded at C$27.78, with a volume of 194355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

