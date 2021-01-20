Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Target stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

