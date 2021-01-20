Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,339 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 295,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,450. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

