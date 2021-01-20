Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $52,858.82

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $52,858.82 and approximately $22,492.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,919.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.14 or 0.03814840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00419590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.01414263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00564190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00433414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,011,424 coins and its circulating supply is 7,966,880 coins.

Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

