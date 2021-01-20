Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.18

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.18 and last traded at $106.88, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.