Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,847,606. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 4,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

