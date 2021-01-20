Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,740,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.25. 6,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

