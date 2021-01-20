Ashan Willy Sells 595 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashan Willy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55.

PFPT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 286,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.81.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

