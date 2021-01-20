Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth $48,358,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 125,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 444,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 376,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

