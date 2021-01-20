Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.50

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.50 and last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 2625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

