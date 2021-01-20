ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 6.8%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 644,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 281,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

