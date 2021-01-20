ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.92

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $269.92 and last traded at $267.98, with a volume of 474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMIY. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.