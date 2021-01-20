Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells $176,372.52 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ASPU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.