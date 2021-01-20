Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sells $176,372.52 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ASPU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.