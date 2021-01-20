Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $145.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

