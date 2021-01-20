Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 22,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 23,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$76.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

