Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 266,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 102,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

