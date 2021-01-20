Atari Token Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $17,675.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Atari Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

ATRI is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

