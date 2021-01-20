Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.57

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 6506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

