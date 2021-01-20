Atheios Hits Market Cap of $12,861.58 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $12,861.58 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.16 or 0.03845999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00418836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.35 or 0.01402772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00561837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00432850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00271953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022459 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 39,997,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,018,525 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

