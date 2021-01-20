Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.87

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 303854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

ATP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$86.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

