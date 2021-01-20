Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

