Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.19. 1,016,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

