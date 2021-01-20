Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $294,616.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00120602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00264815 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065464 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.