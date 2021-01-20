Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading 12.8% Higher

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price traded up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.41. 17,327,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 19,363,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.