AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,830,096. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 5,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

