AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

