Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.92 on Wednesday, hitting $323.33. 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,696,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.