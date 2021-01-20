Attila (ATT) One Day Volume Hits $315,987.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Attila token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $57.38 million and $315,987.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Attila has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

