AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 243627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

About AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

