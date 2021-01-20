Augur Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Augur has a total market cap of $220.06 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $20.01 or 0.00057592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.

