Aurora Trading Up 0.7% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $450,241.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.