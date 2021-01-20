Auroracoin Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,073.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,930.65 or 1.00030543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

