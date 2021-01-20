Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.37

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 40148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.