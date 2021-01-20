AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of AutoNation worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $3,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 9,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,934. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $687,211.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.