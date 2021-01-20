AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,238.29 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

