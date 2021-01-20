Autus Asset Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,170.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.