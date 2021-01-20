Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

