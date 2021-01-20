Autus Asset Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

CRM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. 7,683,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

