Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

