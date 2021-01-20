Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 11,116 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

