Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2307095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$52.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

