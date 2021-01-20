Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Down 1.7%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.67 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.18 ($0.29). Approximately 769,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769,740% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.57 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.69.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

