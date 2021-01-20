AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

