Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Shares Down 0.9%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 12,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.